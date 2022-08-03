CarWale
    Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,128 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh

    - New affordable variant

    - Costs Rs 41,000 less than the top-spec XZ variant

    Tata Motors has launched a new XT variant in the Tiago NRG line-up with prices starting at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The XT variant is positioned below the XZ variant and is priced Rs 41,000 less than the top-spec trim. 

    The Tata Tiago NRG XT gets quite a few features from the XZ variant. In terms of styling, the XT trim gets 14-inch hyper-style wheels, black roof rails, fog lamps, and plastic cladding around the wheel arches. Inside, the cabin adopts an all-black theme with a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver seat. 

    Tata Tiago NRG Dashboard

    As for the powertrain, the Tata Tiago NRG XT variant is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does duty on the standard Tiago. The motor is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual only. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick-starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.'

