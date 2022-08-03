New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gathers over 70,000 bookings

- Available in four variants and nine colours

- Powered by 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes

Launched on 30 June, 2022, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received over 70,000 bookings. The refreshed compact SUV is available across four variants, nine exterior shades, and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

In terms of styling, the 2022 Brezza is a step above its predecessor and now flaunts dual LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, sleek split LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with plastic cladding around the squared wheel arches.

Inside, the Brezza cabin looks and feels modern and upmarket with the use of the black and brown theme along with silver inserts around the dashboard, centre console, and door pads. The SUV comes laden with features such as an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, Arkmays sound system, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

On the safety front, the Brezza is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat points.

Under the hood, the compact SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The motor produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the front wheels by a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The rivals to the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza include Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, and Kia Sonet. We have driven the new Brezza and you can go through our detailed first drive review.