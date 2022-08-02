CarWale
    Tata Tiago NRG XT variant teased; to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    426 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG XT variant teased; to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Tata Tiago range will get a new XT variant

    - The XT variant will be positioned below the XZ+ variant in the model’s line-up

    Tata Motors has released a new teaser of the Tiago NRG XT variant ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The launch will take place exactly a year after the BS6 Tiago NRG was introduced last year.

    Tata Tiago NRG Front View

    Based on the teaser image, we understand that the new Tata Tiago NRG XT variant will come equipped with LED headlamps, LED fog lights, halogen tail lights, rear wiper and washer, as well as roof rails.

    Tata Tiago NRG Rear View

    A few other features we expect to be available on the 2022 Tata Tiago NRG XT variant include body cladding all around, a conventional antenna, Black A, B, and C-pillars, contrast-coloured black roof and ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. We expect some minor feature additions over the single variant that the Tiago NRG is currently offered with.

    Tata Tiago NRG Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Under the hood, the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG XT variant will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include the same five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Tata Tiago NRG Gallery

    • images
    • videos
