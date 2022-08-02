Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in August

Over the last few months, Tata Motors has registered a significant rise in sales. In an effort to further strengthen its sales in the Indian market, Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 40,000. The benefits are applicable on select models such as Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari purchased before 31 August, 2022.

Read below to learn more about the model-wise applicable offers –

Tata Safari

The Safari SUV attracts the maximum exchange discount of Rs 40,000 in August.

Tata Harrier

All variants of the Tata Harrier attract an exchange discount of Rs 40,000. Additionally, the customers can avail a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Tata Tiago

The XE, XM, and XT variants attract an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. The XZ and above variants attract a total discount of Rs 20,000, this includes a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 20,000. It is worth noting that the benefits are not applicable to the CNG variants.

Wherever applicable, customers can avail a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 (only for petrol trims).

Tata Tigor

The XE and XM variants of the Tigor attract an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. While the XZ and above variants attract a total discount of Rs 20,000, this includes a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. As seen in the Tiago hatchback, the benefits are not applicable to the CNG variants.

The company also offers a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 (excluding CNG variants).

Tata Nexon

The benefits on the Nexoncompact SUV is limited to corporate discount. The petrol guise attracts benefits of up to Rs 3,000, while the diesel version attracts benefits of up to 5,000.