    New MG Hector to be launched in India by end of the year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New MG Hector to be launched in India by end of the year

    - 2022 MG Hector was recently teased

    - The model will be sold alongside the current Hector range

    MG Motor India recently released a teaser of the 2022 Hector revealing a segment-first feature of the SUV. We have now learned that the carmaker will introduce the updated version of the mid-size SUV by the end of 2022.

    Morris Garages has further added that the 2022 MG Hector will not replace the model which is on sale at the moment, and, in fact, it will be sold alongside the model that is currently on sale. Spy shots that surfaced earlier this year also hinted at the brand working on an update for its first model that was introduced by the company in India upon its debut.

    Coming to the 2022 MG Hector, the model will get a 14-inch vertically aligned touchscreen infotainment system. The SAIC Motor-owned British marquee will also make changes to the dashboard of the model, which will include a new fully digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the company is also working on a new EV that will be positioned in the price range of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

     Previous 
    Tata Tiago XT variant updated with new features; prices hiked
     Next 
    BMW XM goes around ‘Ring in production body

