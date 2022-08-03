CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago XT variant updated with new features; prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    636 Views
    Tata Tiago XT variant updated with new features; prices hiked

    - Tata Tiago XT variant prices increased by Rs 15,000 

    - The new variant is positioned below the XT (O) variant in the hatchback’s line-up

    Tata Motors launched the Tiago NRG XT variant in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the carmaker has updated the XT variant in the standard range of the Tiago hatchback.

    The Tata Tiago XT now comes equipped with additional features such as 14-inch Hyperstyle steel wheels, a Harman-sourced 3.5-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, and fog lights. The new version of this variant commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over the outgoing Tiago XT variant.

    Under the hood, the Tata Tiago XT variant continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet prices hiked by Rs 34,000
     Next 
    New MG Hector to be launched in India by end of the year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32632 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32632 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago XT variant updated with new features; prices hiked