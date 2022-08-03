Tata Tiago XT variant updated with new features; prices hiked

- Tata Tiago XT variant prices increased by Rs 15,000

- The new variant is positioned below the XT (O) variant in the hatchback’s line-up

Tata Motors launched the Tiago NRG XT variant in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the carmaker has updated the XT variant in the standard range of the Tiago hatchback.

The Tata Tiago XT now comes equipped with additional features such as 14-inch Hyperstyle steel wheels, a Harman-sourced 3.5-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, and fog lights. The new version of this variant commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over the outgoing Tiago XT variant.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago XT variant continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.