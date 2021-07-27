CarWale
    BMW X8 spied testing on the 'Ring

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Will be the new flagship SUV

    -         To feature the new design language

    BMW hasn’t yet officially confirmed the imminent arrival of the X8. But the regular sighting of the prototype has given us a hint at what to expect from the next Bavarian flagship. This time the X8 test mule was spied at the Nurburgring, failing to hide its new quirky face, bulky haunches and peculiar exhaust tips.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Speculations for the X8 first started in 2018 when BMW trademarked the name while the earliest prototype was seen around the same time outside the carmaker’s headquarters. Compared to the earlier test models, the one spotted recently on the ‘Ring hasn’t dropped the camouflage by many degrees. But with newer design language in works by BMW which will debut with the upcoming 7 Series, we now get a better picture of what to expect from the X8 as well.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Like the X7, there’s a massive grille that will lead the way on the X8. But the headlamp flanking will adopt the much-talked-about split-design that is anticipated to debut with the 7 and will also be featured on the X7 facelift. Other highlights include its low-profile tyres wrapped around test wheels and vertically-stacked quad-exhaust tips.

    Right Side View

    Although the X8 prototype doesn’t appear to be the rumoured coupe-SUV version of the X7, the extended roofline has a fastback-like flowing shape. Even the D-pillar has some unique design hidden under the concealment. We won’t be surprised if the X8 will be offered as a four-seater in the most expensive spec. On the inside, the X8 is expected to be the most luxurious BMW to date.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    We are waiting for BMW to officially announce the arrival of the X8. This might happen in a concept form first before we could see the real deal.

