Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India on 4 August

Back in 2018, Tata Motors introduced the Tiago NRG variant in the country with sporty cosmetic highlights. The Tiago NRG received faux body cladding and bright colour options to offer a rugged character. The model was discontinued in 2020 when the company introduced an updated version of the regular Tiago model in the country. This time around, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Tiago NRG in the country on 4 August, 2021.

Visually, the upcoming Tiago NRG will borrow the design highlights from the regular model. Additionally, the vehicle will get redesigned bumpers with faux cladding, NRG badge, and faux skid plates. For freshness, the Tiago NRG might also feature a new set of alloy wheels.

Although interior details are not known for now, the Tiago NRG is expected to get features, such as - a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, digital instrument panel, automatic climate control, and more. The standard feature list will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, and more.

Under the hood, the Tiago NRG will continue to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will be offered in both manual and AMT options.