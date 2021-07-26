CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India on 4 August

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,594 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India on 4 August

    - To borrow styling elements from the regular model along with afresh set of cosmetic and features updates 

    - It will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 84bhp/113Nm

    Back in 2018, Tata Motors introduced the Tiago NRG variant in the country with sporty cosmetic highlights. The Tiago NRG received faux body cladding and bright colour options to offer a rugged character. The model was discontinued in 2020 when the company introduced an updated version of the regular Tiago model in the country. This time around, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Tiago NRG in the country on 4 August, 2021. 

    Visually, the upcoming Tiago NRG will borrow the design highlights from the regular model. Additionally, the vehicle will get redesigned bumpers with faux cladding, NRG badge, and faux skid plates. For freshness, the Tiago NRG might also feature a new set of alloy wheels. 

    Although interior details are not known for now, the Tiago NRG is expected to get features, such as - a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, digital instrument panel, automatic climate control, and more. The standard feature list will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, and more. 

    Under the hood, the Tiago NRG will continue to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will be offered in both manual and AMT options.

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Image
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6
    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Bugatti Divo production comes to an end; final unit headed to Europe

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Tiago NRG BS6 Left Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago NRG to be launched in India on 4 August