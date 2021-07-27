CarWale
    Top-five model export from India in Q1 of FY’2021-22

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerges as the highest exported model in the last quarter 

    Hyundai Creta holds the second rank followed by Ford EcoSport in the third place 

    The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the highest exporter in the country in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company exported 45,056 units in the last quarter, out of which 10,938 units were contributed by the Baleno. The company has registered 627 per cent growth in the last quarter as compared to the same period last year. The strong growth is a result of eased government norms as compared to Q1 of FY’2020-21.  

    Hyundai lost its pole position and has stepped down to the second position with 29,881-unit exports in Q1 of FY’2021-22. Hyundai Creta, the highest selling SUV in India is now also the second-highest exported model from India. Hyundai Creta registered 8,200 exports in Q1 of FY’2021-22. The export figures for the Creta have increased by 2,370 per cent as compared to the same period last year. The significant rise in exports can be attributed to the transition to the new generation upgrade and strict lockdown norms in the country. 

    Ford EcoSport emerged as the third-highest export model in India at 7,648 units. Over the years, the EcoSport has been one of the popular selling models in the international market. The Made-in-India EcoSport is exported to over 50 markets across Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia, North America, and Australia. Back in May, the company had revealed its plans for selling EcoSport in Argentina as well. The company registered 148 per cent growth in exports as compared to the same period last year. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire has missed the third rank by just 125 units. The company exported 7,523 units from its facility in India. Interestingly, the exports for the Dzire registered 280 per cent growth in the previous quarter as compared to 1,980-unit exports in Q1 of FY’2020-21.    

    Kia Seltos holds the fifth rank with 7,333-unit exports in the country in Q1 of FY’2021-22 as compared to 5,413-unit exports in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 35 per cent.

