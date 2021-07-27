Volkswagen Taigun production to commence from 18 August, 2021

- To be powered by 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

- Will be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that the upcoming Taigun mid-size SUV will enter the production line next month on 18 August, 2021. While its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq has already started to hit the roads, the Taigun is likely to be launched in the coming months.

Showcased earlier at the 2020 Auto Expo, Volkswagen India revealed the production-spec model of the Taigun in March this year. The Taigun will be introduced under the SUVW strategy of the brand in India and will soon be joined by the Tiguan facelift by the end of this year. It is built on the same MQB A0 IN localised platform that also underpins the Kushaq. We have seen the Volkswagen Taigun in flesh and you can read our first look here or watch the video embedded below.

The highlights of Taigun’s exterior design include square-shaped LED headlights with integrated horizontal LED DRLs, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, silver roof rails, roof-mounted spoiler, an electric sunroof, and split LED tail lamps. Inside, it is expected to be equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and Type-C USB ports.

Like the Kushaq, the Taigun will be a petrol-only SUV with a choice of two engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder engine is likely to produce 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the potent 1.5-litre TSI will be tuned for an output of 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission options are to include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit where the latter is paired exclusively with the 1.5-litre engine.

Upon its arrival in the coming months, the Volkswagen Taigun will go up against the Korean cousins – the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta along with its own DNA cousin – the Skoda Kushaq.