India-bound new-gen Range Rover Sport spied testing

- New-gen Range Rover Sport could arrive next year as a 2023 model

- The model is expected to debut with mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology

Land Rover has commenced testing of the next-gen Range Rover Sport, evident from the spy shots that have popped up in our mailbox. The model will be based on the new Range Rover model that is expected to debut later this year.

The first glimpse at the new-gen Range Rover Sport test-mule reveals that the model, although camouflaged, does give out a few details such as reworked LED headlamps, and a larger rectangular grille that replaces the trapezoid-shaped unit from the outgoing model. On either side, the overhangs seemed to have reduced, while the rear glass between the C-pillar and D-pillar is now more raked than before.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming generation of the Range Rover Sport remain unknown at the moment, although it could be very similar to the upcoming (standard) Range Rover. Based on the new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform which supports full electrification, the new Range Rover Sport could arrive with electric assistance, while a fully electric model could follow in the years to come. We expect the next-gen Range Rover Sport to arrive next year as a 2023 model. Stay tuned for updates.