Volkswagen Taigun First Look Review

Introduction

Back in 2018, Volkswagen had announced its plans to upgrade to the next phase after establishing itself as a premium brand in India. Dubbed as Volkswagen 2.0, the company is betting big on the new MQB-AO-IN platform, which will considerably bring down the cost and is also believed to be 30 per cent stiffer as compared to the previous platform. Volkswagen Taigun is the first vehicle from the company to be introduced under Volkswagen 2.0 plans, which is based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform. Ahead of its anticipated launch in June, here’s a first look review of the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

How is it on the outside?

Volkswagen Taigun gets a family-oriented design with a no-nonsense character. The fascia is adorned by a sleek grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern featuring triple chrome slats and the new Volkswagen logo in the centre. The vehicle features large all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, while the lower half of the bumper is a mix of black and grey elements, and a thick chrome insert that runs through the width of the bumper and tapers around the fog lamps. Additionally, it also features the SUV bash plate to further emphasise the SUV character. The GT version will also get a GT badge on the grille.

The sides are simple and classy without too many creases. The plastic cladding runs across the length of the car and further adds to its SUV character. Additionally, the vehicle gets chrome detailing below the ORVMs along with chrome trim on door handles, fender, and window line. The Taigun rides on a set of 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with 205/55 tyres. The GT variant will feature red front brake callipers. And, the rear wheel gets drum brakes as standard.

The rear section features sporty styling elements, such as – shark fin antennae and a spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and LED tail lamps that run across the boot line with the Volkswagen emblem in the centre. The bottom half of the bumper continues with the cladding from the sides and seen in the front, the rear also gets a chrome garnish. The vehicle gets a bash plate at the rear as well to further enhance its overall aesthetics. Volkswagen claims that the upcoming Taigun will offer the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,650mm.

How is it on the inside?

The Taigun will get a contrast interior colour option with a no-fuss cabin layout. The vehicle will feature a 10-inch touchscreen with Connectivity Suite for security and vehicle usage diagnosis. Additionally, the infotainment system will also offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The twin rectangular air vents are positioned below the infotainment system, while the heptagon air vents feature on both ends of the dashboard.

The vehicle features a three-spoke steering wheel with silver inserts and controls for added convenience. The additional feature highlights will come in the form of – a sunroof, an all-digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer automatic climate control, wireless charging, USB Type-C ports, and more.

What’s under the hood?

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun will be available in a 1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre TSI, four-cylinder petrol engine options. The former will generate 115bhp and 175Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter is more powerful with 150bhp and 250Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

The Volkswagen Taigun will offer up to six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The standard safety feature list includes ESC, hill hold control, rain and light sensor, cruise control, and more. The higher variants will mostly offer numerous assistance systems.

Competition and pricing

Post launch, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and the Skoda Kushaq. The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is likely to be priced between Rs 10 – Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).