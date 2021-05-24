Tata Nexon Tectonic Blue colour discontinued

- The Tata Nexon is currently available in five colour options

- The Tectonic Blue colour could be replaced by the Arizona Blue colour

Tata Motors has discreetly discontinued the Tectonic Blue colour for the Nexon sub-four metre SUV. The colour option was recently removed from the model’s official web page as well as the brochure.

The Tata Nexon is currently available in five colours that include Flame Red, Foliage Green, Daytona Grey, Calgary White, and Pure Silver. Reports suggest that the Tectonic Blue colour of the model could be replaced by another paint option known as Arizona Blue. The latter was introduced in the Tiago range earlier this year, details of which you can find here.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while the latter produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while an AMT unit is available as an option.