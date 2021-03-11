CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago now available in a new exterior colour

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    411 Views
    Tata Tiago now available in a new exterior colour

    - Tectonic Blue replaced by Arizona Blue exterior shade

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Tata Tiago is one of the highest-selling models for the Indian car manufacturer. Off late, the brand also introduced the Limited Edition of the hatchback, details of which can be read here. Now, Tata has rejigged the colour scheme of the Tiago. The earlier blue shade named ‘Tectonic Blue’ is now discontinued and is replaced by a new ‘Arizona Blue’ colour. 

    The new Arizona Blue resembles the one on the recently launched Tata Safari which the brand calls the Royale Blue. Apart from the new palette, the Tiago is offered in five paint schemes – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, and Daytona Grey. Other than this, the exterior remains unchanged with the angular headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a contrast black colour on the roof and ORVMs. 

    The cabin gets a dual-tone interior with fabric upholstery, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-speaker sound system, reverse parking camera, digital instrument cluster, auto-fold and electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. 

    Under the bonnet, the power is derived from a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Tiago is now available with an automatic transmission from the mid XT variant, details of which can be read here.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 4.85 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India in Unlimited and Rubicon variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 14.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndFEB
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.77 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.76 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago now available in a new exterior colour