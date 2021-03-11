Tata Tiago now available in a new exterior colour

- Tectonic Blue replaced by Arizona Blue exterior shade

- Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Tata Tiago is one of the highest-selling models for the Indian car manufacturer. Off late, the brand also introduced the Limited Edition of the hatchback, details of which can be read here. Now, Tata has rejigged the colour scheme of the Tiago. The earlier blue shade named ‘Tectonic Blue’ is now discontinued and is replaced by a new ‘Arizona Blue’ colour.

The new Arizona Blue resembles the one on the recently launched Tata Safari which the brand calls the Royale Blue. Apart from the new palette, the Tiago is offered in five paint schemes – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, and Daytona Grey. Other than this, the exterior remains unchanged with the angular headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a contrast black colour on the roof and ORVMs.

The cabin gets a dual-tone interior with fabric upholstery, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-speaker sound system, reverse parking camera, digital instrument cluster, auto-fold and electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

Under the bonnet, the power is derived from a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Tiago is now available with an automatic transmission from the mid XT variant, details of which can be read here.