    2021 Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India in Unlimited and Rubicon variants

    Jay Shah

    - To be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine

    - Will be launched in India on 15 March

    The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is being built locally at the brand’s facility in Ranjangaon. The production has already commenced and the launch is scheduled for 15 March, details of which can be read here. After the mid-size SUV Compass, the Wrangler is the second SUV to be produced locally. India is also the production and export hub for all major right-hand drive global markets. 

    Dashboard

    The Wrangler Unlimited trim features the signature seven-slat front grille with circular LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The black lower bumper houses the fog lamps and gives the Wrangler its rugged look. The SUV-ish stance is further enhanced by the body colour fender flares which house the massive 18-inch alloy wheels. The full-frame doors are fully removable while the rear is finished with vertically placed LED taillamps and a full-size spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate. Feature-wise, this trim gets equipped with the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice command and navigation, Alpine stereo system, dual-zone climate control, seven-inch MID, keyless entry, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats.

    The Rubicon is the more off-road-oriented trim and is expected to be priced approximately Rs five lakh over the Unlimited variant. The key differences between both the trims are front grille with accent colours, black fender flares, 17-inch mud-terrain tyres, rock rails, performance suspension, 4x4 system, locking differentials, electronically disconnectable front sway bar, and ‘Rubicon’ label on the hood. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the bulged bonnet, both the variants will get the same 2.0-litre petrol engine which generates 268bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Since the Wrangler is now produced locally, we expect it to be priced lower than the CBU model. 

