2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing

- Based on three-row Grand Cherokee

- Expected to debut later this year with 4xe powertrain

Jeep is building a new armada of SUVs. First up there’s the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that is set to debut in a couple of days. Then there’s the updated Grand Cherokee L with three rows and joining it will be the three-row Compass. Now, the 2022 Grand Cherokee was spotted testing alongside its three-row brethren wearing new face at the carmaker’s Detroit Assembly Plant.

Codenamed WL74, the new Grand Cherokee is not only shorter than the three-row model, but it also has several dissimilar design features. Of the lot, the most obvious one is the fascia seen on the Limited trim prototype. Out goes the squared-off approach for the grille and even the headlamps are much sleeker than the already sleek unit on the bigger sibling. The lower grille appears larger and the chrome insert is also given a miss.

Move to the side and the D-pillar is restyled on the five-seater. Instead of the boxier quarter-glass window, the WL74 is seen with a raked profile – somewhat similar to older Grand Cherokee models. In the three-row model, this quarter-glass is larger and squared-off in design. It’s difficult to figure out under the camouflage but the two-row model also has a different rear-hatch design.

On the inside, we expect things to remain more or less the same as the Grand Cherokee L. In terms of powertrain, there are rumours of the 4xe hybrid version of the 2022 Grand Cherokee to debut with the update. Looking at the near-production ready prototype, the two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to start production at the company's Jefferson North Assembly Plant later this year.