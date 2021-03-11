CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    608 Views
    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing

    -         Based on three-row Grand Cherokee

    -         Expected to debut later this year with 4xe powertrain

    Jeep is building a new armada of SUVs. First up there’s the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that is set to debut in a couple of days. Then there’s the updated Grand Cherokee L with three rows and joining it will be the three-row Compass. Now, the 2022 Grand Cherokee was spotted testing alongside its three-row brethren wearing new face at the carmaker’s Detroit Assembly Plant.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Codenamed WL74, the new Grand Cherokee is not only shorter than the three-row model, but it also has several dissimilar design features. Of the lot, the most obvious one is the fascia seen on the Limited trim prototype. Out goes the squared-off approach for the grille and even the headlamps are much sleeker than the already sleek unit on the bigger sibling. The lower grille appears larger and the chrome insert is also given a miss.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Move to the side and the D-pillar is restyled on the five-seater. Instead of the boxier quarter-glass window, the WL74 is seen with a raked profile – somewhat similar to older Grand Cherokee models. In the three-row model, this quarter-glass is larger and squared-off in design. It’s difficult to figure out under the camouflage but the two-row model also has a different rear-hatch design.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On the inside, we expect things to remain more or less the same as the Grand Cherokee L. In terms of powertrain, there are rumours of the 4xe hybrid version of the 2022 Grand Cherokee to debut with the update. Looking at the near-production ready prototype, the two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to start production at the company's Jefferson North Assembly Plant later this year.

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Image
    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Jeep
    • Grand Cherokee
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee
    • Cherokee [Pre-2014]
    • Jeep Cherokee [Pre-2014]
    • Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    • Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Car buyers can soon avail 5 per cent rebate on new car purchase under vehicle scrappage policy
     Next 
    Kia K8 interior revealed with upmarket and premium features

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spied testing