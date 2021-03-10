CarWale
    2021 Volvo S60 deliveries to commence from 18 March

    Jay Shah

    410 Views
    2021 Volvo S60 deliveries to commence from 18 March

    - Can be booked for an amount of one lakh rupees

    - Is available with a single 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Volvo launched the S60 in India in January 2021 at an introductory price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The bookings also commenced at the same time for an amount of one lakh rupees. 

    The carmaker will now begin with the deliveries of the luxury sedan from 18 March. We have driven the new S60 and you can read our first-drive review here as well as watch the video below. The exterior highlights of the S60 are the single-frame front grille with vertical chrome slats flanked by LED headlamps with integrated T-shaped LED DRLs, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, vertical split LED taillamps, twin exhaust pipes, and a prominent boot line. 

    The cabin of the S60 is typical Volvo and is offered in three colours – charcoal black, maroon, and white. Feature wise, the sedan packs in wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, fully digital 12.3-inch driver’s display, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, and a Harman Kardon sound system. On the safety front, the active and passive features include driver and speed alert control, lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise control, brakes with hill start assist, and city safety with steering assist. 

    Under the bonnet, it comes only with a 2.0-litre petrol engine dishing out 190bhp and 300Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission delivering the power to the front wheels. The competitors for the Swedish sedan are the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the Jaguar XE

    Volvo S60
    ₹ 45.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
