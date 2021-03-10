CarWale
    Ford EcoSport SE launched in India: All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    Ford India has further expanded the EcoSport product line-up in India with the launch of the EcoSport SE variant. The new variant is based on the Titanium trim and can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. The newly launched Ford EcoSport SE variant borrows the design cues from its American and European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel. The petrol trim is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh. Read below to learn more about the Ford EcoSport SE variant – 

    Exterior and Interior

    The newly launched Ford EcoSport SE variant features a dual-tone rear bumper with silver applique. The variant has retained the bold grille design and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the EcoSport SE gets a sunroof and also comes with a puncture kit that will enable the owners to repair tyre damage within minutes without removing the tyre from its slot.

    The new variant gets the SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also gets the Ford Pass integration, a one-stop smartphone app. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, EcoSport owners can perform several vehicle operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app. 

    Engine

    The Ford EcoSport SE variant is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine which produces 119bhp of power and 149Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine generates 97bhp and a peak torque of 215Nm. Both the engine options come mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

    Features

    The EcoSport SE does not get a spare wheel. However, it does offer TPMS, a puncture kit, and tubeless tyres. As per the latest amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, passenger vehicles with seating capacity of up to nine occupants are exempted from providing a spare tyre. However, the exemption is applicable only if the vehicle has TPMS, tubeless tyres, and a puncture kit.

