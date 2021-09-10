2021 Ford EcoSport facelift launch cancelled as company stops production in India

- The Ford EcoSport facelift began testing in June 2021

- The company will soon introduce CBU models in India like the Mustang, Mach-E, and the Ranger

Ford India recently announced its plans to stop local manufacturing as a part of the brand’s restructuring plans in the country. The company will no longer produce cars for the local market, which included the likes of Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and the Endeavour.

The new announcement made by Ford also means that the company will not be launching the EcoSport facelift in India. The EcoSport facelift was first spotted testing in the country back in June 2021, and spy images revealed that the model got a revised exterior design, details, and images of which are available here.

Ford has also said that while the American carmaker will wind down all forms of its local production by Q2 2022, the house of the Blue Oval will offer models such as the Mustang, Mach-E, and the Ranger as CBU models. To know more about the company’s future plans in India including future support for current customers, click here.