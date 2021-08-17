Top SUV discount offers in August 2021

Are you planning on buying an SUV this month? Nothing better! As several OEMs have introduced a host of offers on their SUV offerings that can be availed in August 2021. We give you more details about them.

Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari

All the diesel versions of the Tata Nexon attract an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and an additional Rs 5,000 benefit for the Covid-19 warriors. The discount offer on the petrol variants is limited to Rs 3,000 as a corporate discount. The Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier can be purchased this month for an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. To know more about the ongoing offers on other Tata models, click here.

Mahindra XUV500 and Mahindra XUV300

The soon-to-be-replaced XUV500 gets the highest discount of the lot with a cash discount of Rs 1.79 lakh (for the W11 variant) and Rs 1.29 lakh (for the W7 and W9 variants). Moreover, the Indian carmaker is offering Rs 50,000 as an exchange bonus and a corporate benefit of Rs 4,500. Its smaller sibling, the Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,480, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and complementary accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Renault Duster

Select variants of the Renault Duster are up for grabs this month with an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000, a cash discount of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 30,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000. This accounts for a total discount of nearly Rs1 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The offers on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the S-Cross gets Rs 25,000 as cash discount and exchange bonus, each. To know about the discount offers on other Nexa and Arena models, click here.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets advantages of up to Rs 20,000 as an exchange bonus this month.

Ford EcoSport

Customers willing to purchase the Ford EcoSport are entitled to an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. However, in case of an exchange of an old Ford vehicle for a new one, the bonus offered rises to Rs 20,000.