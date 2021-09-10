Maruti Suzuki Ciaz surpasses three lakh sales milestone

- Made its debut in 2014

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its Ciaz mid-size sedan has crossed the three lakh sales milestone. The Indo-Japanese carmaker debuted the premium sedan back in 2014. With strong sales being registered every year, the Ciaz received its first mid-life update in 2018. In 2020, the diesel engine was discarded and the sedan is now offered solely with a petrol powertrain.

The feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz include projector headlamps with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, push start/stop button, rear ac vents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

With the new BS6 era, the Ciaz is now solely powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an automatic transmission. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Honda City, and the Volkswagen Vento.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication and has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of three lakh sales demonstrates customer’s faith and confidence in the brand.”