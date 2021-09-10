CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz surpasses three lakh sales milestone

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    510 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz surpasses three lakh sales milestone

    - Made its debut in 2014

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its Ciaz mid-size sedan has crossed the three lakh sales milestone. The Indo-Japanese carmaker debuted the premium sedan back in 2014. With strong sales being registered every year, the Ciaz received its first mid-life update in 2018. In 2020, the diesel engine was discarded and the sedan is now offered solely with a petrol powertrain. 

    Left Side View

    The feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz include projector headlamps with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, push start/stop button, rear ac vents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    With the new BS6 era, the Ciaz is now solely powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an automatic transmission. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Honda City, and the Volkswagen Vento

    Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication and has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of three lakh sales demonstrates customer’s faith and confidence in the brand.” 

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    ₹ 8.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Ford EcoSport facelift launch cancelled as company stops production in India
     Next 
    Volkswagen India partners with Orix to introduce subscription-based car ownership

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3614 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.23 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.83 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.61 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3614 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz surpasses three lakh sales milestone