CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Is this the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3,257 Views
    Is this the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift?

    - To be offered in a new yellow shade

    - Likely to be launched in the coming months

    Ford India is all set to give the EcoSport compact SUV yet another cosmetic update. The new spy shots reveal the EcoSport with a refreshed front fascia and a new exterior colour shade. 

    As seen in the images, the EcoSport now wears a bigger front grille that lets go of the two-slat horizontal chrome slats for a mesh-type pattern and a chrome border. Also evident is a gloss black insert around the grille. Other notable visual updates are reworked front bumpers with repositioned fog lamp housings and turn indicators. The new inverted L-shaped turn indicators that also double up as daytime running LEDs are now integrated into the bumper. 

    Besides this, the 16-inch alloy wheels get a new five-spoke design that we feel looks rather plain as compared to the ones on the outgoing model. The EcoSport as seen in the images will also be offered in a new yellow hue, details of which can be read here.

    A few months back, the carmaker introduced a new SE variant of the EcoSport based on the Titanium trim. The SE trim misses out on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and instead gets a puncture repair kit, a sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, tailgate-mounted number plate recess, and silver faux plate. We have driven the EcoSport SE and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The EcoSport facelift is likely to continue with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol generates 121bhp and 149Nm of torque while its diesel derivate puts out 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque. While a five-speed manual gearbox is standard for both the guise, the six-speed automatic transmission is limited to the petrol variants only.

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Amaze facelift: Variants explained
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Exterior Design Analysis

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Is this the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift?