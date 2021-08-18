Is this the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift?

- To be offered in a new yellow shade

- Likely to be launched in the coming months

Ford India is all set to give the EcoSport compact SUV yet another cosmetic update. The new spy shots reveal the EcoSport with a refreshed front fascia and a new exterior colour shade.

As seen in the images, the EcoSport now wears a bigger front grille that lets go of the two-slat horizontal chrome slats for a mesh-type pattern and a chrome border. Also evident is a gloss black insert around the grille. Other notable visual updates are reworked front bumpers with repositioned fog lamp housings and turn indicators. The new inverted L-shaped turn indicators that also double up as daytime running LEDs are now integrated into the bumper.

Besides this, the 16-inch alloy wheels get a new five-spoke design that we feel looks rather plain as compared to the ones on the outgoing model. The EcoSport as seen in the images will also be offered in a new yellow hue, details of which can be read here.

A few months back, the carmaker introduced a new SE variant of the EcoSport based on the Titanium trim. The SE trim misses out on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and instead gets a puncture repair kit, a sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, tailgate-mounted number plate recess, and silver faux plate. We have driven the EcoSport SE and you can read our first-drive review here.

The EcoSport facelift is likely to continue with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol generates 121bhp and 149Nm of torque while its diesel derivate puts out 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque. While a five-speed manual gearbox is standard for both the guise, the six-speed automatic transmission is limited to the petrol variants only.