Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Exterior Design Analysis

Introduction

After endless prototype appearances and a long wait, the Mahindra XUV700 is finally here in flesh and blood (or metal and oil, in automotive terms). The XUV seven double ‘O’ is a successor to the long-running XUV500 and just like its predecessor, the monocoque SUV has some advanced technology and features debuting for the first time in the segment. But in terms of design – what buyers see first before diving deep under the skin and into the feature list – things seems to invite irreconcilable opinions. So let us study the design of the XUV700 in finer detail.

Change of Insignia

With the XUV700, Mahindra has also introduced their new brand logo ‘for SUV’. This logo – with its sharp edges and three-dimensional finish – looks snazzy and contemporary, especially in the chrome finish. It sits on a new-fangled grille design. Although this grille has the same ameliorate vibe which was our initial viewpoint when we saw Thar’s grille for the first time.

French Connection

The double-vertical louvre panning across the blacked-out grille frame is new. They are adjoined by a new headlamp layout which seems inspired by Renault’s lobster-claw design seen on their international models like Megane and Arkana.

Look into the finer details and the headlamp’s lightning signature has a twin-strip surround, black inserts (with many indentations) and LED lights making it slightly busy. But the overall shape of the headlamp lends the XUV a very masculine appeal. Lower down at the bumper, the small grille with a sensor pad in the centre flanked by black surrounds for trapezoidal fog lamps look handsome too and fits well with the XUV700’s stance.

Evolutionary and Revolutionary

In profile, there are many talking points. Firstly, the flush door handle design is futuristic and seeing it on XUV, we think this should be a common element on all cars going forward. Secondly, the window line which bumps on the rear haunch crease looks like a nod to the XUV500’s profile but is very matured and well-designed instead. It’s not as abrupt as you see on the Hector either and complements the roofline and blacked-out pillars in a much better manner.

There are a couple of creases on the door as well and the arrow-like peek of the wrap-around tail lamps is a nice touch. One thing we think doesn’t bode well with the XUV700’s design are the rather simple-looking alloy wheel design. If we had a say, we'd go for the diamond-cut spidery-designed alloy wheels of the XUV500 over this any day. Also, the ‘Adrenox’ badge on the left-side front fender looks tacky.

Posterior Probability

At the back, the arrow-like design of the tail lamps continue but here they end up on a sharp crease that meets in the middle where the new emblem is housed on a special escutcheon that sticks out imposingly. Weirdly though the rear-view camera sticking out below that logo ruins the symmetry. Keen observers might also notice that the tail lamp design has an evolutionary styling as compared to that of the XUV500.

Besides, the sharp crease-line dividing the lower half of the posterior is a nice touch. Where Mahindra was proud to show off dual exhaust tips on the XUV five-double-O sticking out the slightly bulging bumpers, the XUV700’s bumper gets rather smart-looking faux skid plates and a black-strip housing dramatic-fading reflectors.

Colour and Size

We’ll have to wait slightly longer to see if the official exterior paint options on the Mahindra XUV700. But the initial experience does tell us there will be a couple of blue hues, a silver and a red paint scheme to be available apart from a golden colour as well. Lastly, the dimensions of the all-new XUV7 double-O are - 4,695x1,890x1,755mm with a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Coda

In conclusion, the XUV700 does look handsome from every angle and when put aside the outgoing XUV500, it exhibits a mature and butch demeanour as well. With contemporary elements adding a modern appeal, the Mahindra XUV700 can and will give some sleepless nights to its competition.

Although it’s officially on sale, the Mahindra XUV700 line-up will expand in the coming months. As it’s positioned, the new XUV flagship locks horns with everything from the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and MG Hector to the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, and MG Hector Plus. For more details on pricing, variants and our First Drive Review, click here.