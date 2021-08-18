MG Motor to introduce personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology in India

- MG Astor SUV to debut with personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology

- The new AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub and can engage with people in the car

MG Motor India has unveiled the industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology. The latest technology will debut with the upcoming mid-size SUV, the Astor. The personal AI assistant is designed by an American company, Star Design. The company aims to strengthen its focus on auto-tech by building on the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities and services.

The personal AI assistant is capable of depicting human-like emotions, voices, and giving out detailed information via Wikipedia. The new AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub and is capable of engaging with the people in the car. This is a platform on which partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will be based upon. The technology will also offer the service personalisation option to the customers.

The upcoming MG Astor will be equipped with Autonomous Level 2 system, which includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA), and speed assist system amongst others. The company claims that the new technology is optimised for Indian traffic conditions, with a focus on safety and comfort.

Moreover, under the CAAP initiative, MG is also building anecosystem of various in-car services, such as maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth, and more. Interestingly, wherever applicable, the Park+ will offer an opportunity to reserve a parking spot via the head unit in the car.

MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app along with the industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+ - select cities to begin with) in the car. For entertainment needs, JioSaavn will deliver a wide range of music options to choose from. To learn more about the upcoming Astor SUV, click here.