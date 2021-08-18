Honda Amaze facelift: Variants explained

Honda Cars India launched the facelifted Amaze in the country, with prices starting from 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted model gets a revised exterior design and refreshed interiors over the outgoing model.
The Honda Amaze facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 90bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to either a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit.
The Honda Amaze facelift is offered in five colours that include Meteroid Grey Metallic colour (new), Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Radiant Red. The Amaze range is available in four variants including E, S, and VX, where the E variant is based on the pre-facelift version while all other variants are based on the facelifted model. The following are the variant-wise features of the Honda Amaze facelift.
Amaze E (pre-facelift):
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder
High-speed alert system
Halogen headlamps
Body coloured bumpers
Chrome grille
14-inch steel wheels
Front and rear power windows
Amaze facelift S:
LED DRLs
C-shaped LED tail lights
Chrome fog light garnish
Chrome inserts for the rear bumper
LED turn indicators on ORVMs
Shark-fin antenna
Body coloured door handles and ORVMs
14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Silver inserts on door-pad and dashboard
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering-mounted controls
2-DIN music system
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Tilt-adjustable steering
Rear arm-rest with cup-holder
Amaze facelift VX:
LED projector headlamps
LED fog lights
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Rear-view camera with guidelines
Chrome door handles
Engine start-stop button
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Automatic climate control
Cruise control (MT only)
Paddle shifters (CVT only)