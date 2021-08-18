CarWale
    Honda Amaze facelift: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Amaze facelift: Variants explained

    Honda Cars India launched the facelifted Amaze in the country, with prices starting from 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted model gets a revised exterior design and refreshed interiors over the outgoing model.

    The Honda Amaze facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 90bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to either a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit.

    The Honda Amaze facelift is offered in five colours that include Meteroid Grey Metallic colour (new), Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Radiant Red. The Amaze range is available in four variants including E, S, and VX, where the E variant is based on the pre-facelift version while all other variants are based on the facelifted model. The following are the variant-wise features of the Honda Amaze facelift.

    Amaze E (pre-facelift):

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder

    High-speed alert system

    Halogen headlamps

    Body coloured bumpers

    Chrome grille

    14-inch steel wheels

    Front and rear power windows

    Amaze facelift S:

    LED DRLs

    C-shaped LED tail lights

    Chrome fog light garnish

    Chrome inserts for the rear bumper

    LED turn indicators on ORVMs

    Shark-fin antenna

    Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

    14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Silver inserts on door-pad and dashboard

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Steering-mounted controls

    2-DIN music system

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Rear arm-rest with cup-holder

    Amaze facelift VX:

    LED projector headlamps

    LED fog lights

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Rear-view camera with guidelines

    Chrome door handles

    Engine start-stop button

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Automatic climate control

    Cruise control (MT only)

    Paddle shifters (CVT only)

