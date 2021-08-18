Honda Amaze facelift: Variants explained

Honda Cars India launched the facelifted Amaze in the country, with prices starting from 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted model gets a revised exterior design and refreshed interiors over the outgoing model.

The Honda Amaze facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 90bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the latter produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired to either a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit.

The Honda Amaze facelift is offered in five colours that include Meteroid Grey Metallic colour (new), Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Radiant Red. The Amaze range is available in four variants including E, S, and VX, where the E variant is based on the pre-facelift version while all other variants are based on the facelifted model. The following are the variant-wise features of the Honda Amaze facelift.

Amaze E (pre-facelift):

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder

High-speed alert system

Halogen headlamps

Body coloured bumpers

Chrome grille

14-inch steel wheels

Front and rear power windows

Amaze facelift S:

LED DRLs

C-shaped LED tail lights

Chrome fog light garnish

Chrome inserts for the rear bumper

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Shark-fin antenna

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Silver inserts on door-pad and dashboard

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering-mounted controls

2-DIN music system

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

Tilt-adjustable steering

Rear arm-rest with cup-holder

Amaze facelift VX:

LED projector headlamps

LED fog lights

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Rear-view camera with guidelines

Chrome door handles

Engine start-stop button

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Automatic climate control

Cruise control (MT only)

Paddle shifters (CVT only)