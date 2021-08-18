Honda confirms development of India-specific SUV

- To have high levels of localisation

- Expected to lock horns with the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

Honda Cars India has finally officially announced its foray into the Indian SUV segment. Having discontinued the CR-V a while ago, the lineup of the Japanese carmaker in India struggled as it lacked presence in the popular and lucrative SUV segment.

While the exact details of the SUV have not been divulged yet, in an interview with CarWale, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice Preisdent and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “We have been studying the SUV segment in India. Honda is in development of a new SUV specifically for the India market.” The specific details as to the launch timeline and engine specifications are still under covers and will come to light in the coming time.

A few months back, the carmaker had teased the N7X Concept for the Indonesia market that is essentially the BR-V successor overseas. The N7X could possibly be launched in India as a five-seater version that could prove to be a strong rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Skoda Kushaq.

Honda also emphasised high levels of localisation for the upcoming SUV. This could result in the usage of the same architecture and powertrain options as the new fifth-generation Honda City. Recently, the carmaker also trademarked the ‘Elevate’ nameplate in India that may be used for the SUV. To know more about it, click here.

Moreover, Honda had halted its manufacturing operations for 10 days in May due to the relapse of Coivd-19 in the country. The car manufacturer has also launched the 2021 Honda Amaze in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated compact sedan features refreshed styling and feature additions to the cabin and you can read more about it here.