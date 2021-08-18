CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda confirms development of India-specific SUV

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,504 Views
    Honda confirms development of India-specific SUV

    - To have high levels of localisation 

    - Expected to lock horns with the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

    Honda Cars India has finally officially announced its foray into the Indian SUV segment. Having discontinued the CR-V a while ago, the lineup of the Japanese carmaker in India struggled as it lacked presence in the popular and lucrative SUV segment. 

    While the exact details of the SUV have not been divulged yet, in an interview with CarWale, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice Preisdent and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “We have been studying the SUV segment in India. Honda is in development of a new SUV specifically for the India market.” The specific details as to the launch timeline and engine specifications are still under covers and will come to light in the coming time.

    Honda All New City Left Front Three Quarter

    A few months back, the carmaker had teased the N7X Concept for the Indonesia market that is essentially the BR-V successor overseas. The N7X could possibly be launched in India as a five-seater version that could prove to be a strong rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Skoda Kushaq

    Honda also emphasised high levels of localisation for the upcoming SUV. This could result in the usage of the same architecture and powertrain options as the new fifth-generation Honda City. Recently, the carmaker also trademarked the ‘Elevate’ nameplate in India that may be used for the SUV. To know more about it, click here.

    Honda All New City Right Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, Honda had halted its manufacturing operations for 10 days in May due to the relapse of Coivd-19 in the country. The car manufacturer has also launched the 2021 Honda Amaze in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated compact sedan features refreshed styling and feature additions to the cabin and you can read more about it here.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Amaze facelift: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda confirms development of India-specific SUV