Honda Elevate trademarked filed; N7X three-row SUV coming soon?

- Honda Cars India could introduce an N7X concept-based SUV

- The model could also spawn a Seltos and Creta rival

Honda Cars India has trademarked the name ‘Elevate’ in the country for an upcoming product. The company had showcased the N7X concept in Indonesia earlier this year, and it is believed that the production-ready version of this model could receive the new name upon its arrival in India.

The three-row SUV segment has witnessed new arrivals in the form of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the Hector Plus. The N7X concept, which Honda calls ‘New 7 seater eXcitement’ could soon become the latest model to join the bandwagon. To read more about the N7X concept, click here.

Reports suggest that the production-ready Honda N7X will be underpinned by the same platform as the current-gen City and this move will help control the overall costs. The same platform could also spawn a five-seater SUV that is likely to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the MG Hector.