CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Elevate trademarked filed; N7X three-row SUV coming soon?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    530 Views
    Honda Elevate trademarked filed; N7X three-row SUV coming soon?

    - Honda Cars India could introduce an N7X concept-based SUV

    - The model could also spawn a Seltos and Creta rival

    Honda Cars India has trademarked the name ‘Elevate’ in the country for an upcoming product. The company had showcased the N7X concept in Indonesia earlier this year, and it is believed that the production-ready version of this model could receive the new name upon its arrival in India.

    Front View

    The three-row SUV segment has witnessed new arrivals in the form of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the Hector Plus. The N7X concept, which Honda calls ‘New 7 seater eXcitement’ could soon become the latest model to join the bandwagon. To read more about the N7X concept, click here.

    Reports suggest that the production-ready Honda N7X will be underpinned by the same platform as the current-gen City and this move will help control the overall costs. The same platform could also spawn a five-seater SUV that is likely to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the MG Hector.

    Honda BR-V Image
    Honda BR-V
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Audi e-tron launched - Top highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda BR-V Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.25 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate trademarked filed; N7X three-row SUV coming soon?