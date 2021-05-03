Honda N7X concept previews in Indonesia

- Will be the successor to the BR-V MPV

- To receive exterior and interior styling updates

Honda has taken the sheets off the N7X concept model in Indonesia. Likely to replace the existing BR-V overseas, the N7X is the abbreviation of ‘New 7 seater eXcitement’. Is it an MPV? Is it an SUV? Well, Honda says the concept adopts advantages from both the body styles to create a complete seven-seater suitable for all type of road conditions.

Up front, it unmistakably features an SUV-ish look. The raised bonnet and thick chrome bar on the front grille with LED headlamps on either side give it a muscular appeal. Further down, the grille continues a three-slat horizontal grille and two sets of LEDs. One eyebrow-shaped DRL neatly integrated into the headlamps and the second unit just above the fog lamp housing. The angular silver colour bash plate further adds to the road presence.

The side profile is reworked and looks cleaner with a single body crease running below the window line connecting the front and rear light clusters. Further, there is the black plastic cladding over the wheel arches that extend all the way to the rear bumpers. The rear looks equally elegant with bigger yet sleeker split LED tail lamps with a graphic design similar to some of the family models.

The carmaker has not divulged any details as to the interior of the concept. However, we expect it to be revamped with a new dashboard layout with rectangular aircon vents and possibly a free-standing infotainment system.

We expect more details as to the engine and transmission options to come to light in the coming months. The N7X will be initially introduced in Indonesia with no official word of the car coming to India. The BR-V MPV was on sale in the country till 2020 before the automaker discontinued it on upgradation to the new BS6 emission norms. If launched in India, the N7X could be a comeback product for the brand.