CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda N7X concept previews in Indonesia

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,644 Views
    Honda N7X concept previews in Indonesia

    - Will be the successor to the BR-V MPV 

    - To receive exterior and interior styling updates

    Honda has taken the sheets off the N7X concept model in Indonesia. Likely to replace the existing BR-V overseas, the N7X is the abbreviation of ‘New 7 seater eXcitement’. Is it an MPV? Is it an SUV? Well, Honda says the concept adopts advantages from both the body styles to create a complete seven-seater suitable for all type of road conditions. 

    Up front, it unmistakably features an SUV-ish look. The raised bonnet and thick chrome bar on the front grille with LED headlamps on either side give it a muscular appeal. Further down, the grille continues a three-slat horizontal grille and two sets of LEDs. One eyebrow-shaped DRL neatly integrated into the headlamps and the second unit just above the fog lamp housing. The angular silver colour bash plate further adds to the road presence. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile is reworked and looks cleaner with a single body crease running below the window line connecting the front and rear light clusters. Further, there is the black plastic cladding over the wheel arches that extend all the way to the rear bumpers. The rear looks equally elegant with bigger yet sleeker split LED tail lamps with a graphic design similar to some of the family models.

    The carmaker has not divulged any details as to the interior of the concept. However, we expect it to be revamped with a new dashboard layout with rectangular aircon vents and possibly a free-standing infotainment system. 

    We expect more details as to the engine and transmission options to come to light in the coming months. The N7X will be initially introduced in Indonesia with no official word of the car coming to India. The BR-V MPV was on sale in the country till 2020 before the automaker discontinued it on upgradation to the new BS6 emission norms. If launched in India, the N7X could be a comeback product for the brand. 

    Honda BR-V Image
    Honda BR-V
    • Honda
    • BR-V
    • Honda BR-V
    • N7X
    • N7X 7-seater
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki registers highest-ever CNG car sales in India in FY’21
     Next 
    2021 Kia Seltos - Now in pictures

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.25 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda N7X concept previews in Indonesia