    Maruti Suzuki registers highest-ever CNG car sales in India in FY’21

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki registers highest-ever CNG car sales in India in FY'21

    - Maruti Suzuki Wagon R leads the CNG car sales in India in the financial year 2020-21

    - Cumulative CNG car sales in the country have grown 49 per cent in FY’21 as compared to the FY’20 

    The Covid-19 pandemic and the ever-rising fuel prices have encouraged new car buyers to consider the CNG alternative. In the last few years, we have witnessed a significant demand for CNG cars in India. Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer is also the pioneer of CNG technology in the country. The company registered its highest-ever CNG car sales with 1,48,211 CNG cars sold in the FY’21 as compared to 1,04,634-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 41.6 per cent growth in sales. 

    Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R was the highest-selling CNG model for the company in the FY’21. The company sold 60,222 units of the Wagon R CNG, followed by 31,776 units of the Ertiga CNG, 19,442 units of the Eeco CNG, and 18,302 units of the Celerio CNG, in India in the FY’21. 

    Interestingly, the FY’21 has also witnessed the highest-ever CNG car sales in the country. CNG car sales have shot up to 1,71,288 units in FY’21, as compared to 1,14,791 units in FY’20, thereby registering an impressive growth of 49 per cent over CNG car sales in the FY’20.

