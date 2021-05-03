New Elantra to get performance treatment from Hyundai’s N division

- Upcoming model to be a proper N model and compared to the Elantra N-Line, it will be lower, stiffer, and more aggressive.

- Expect as much as 275hp from the two-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Hyundai Elantra N was recently spotted testing in the wild. Even though the performance compact sedan segment is miniscule, Hyundai is taking the opportunity to build the Elantra N and remind people that driving normal cars used to be fun.

So many compact sedans have given up all their character in the search of ever-lower base prices and better fuel economy. But while we weep over the demise of the manual gearbox in many new models, Hyundai has gone ahead and done something about it, producing the Elantra N, which is easily going to be a solid bang for your buck.

The Veloster N already offers solid performance and it will be followed up by the Kona N crossover within the year. But the Elantra N is altogether classier and appeals more to the traditional American buyer who might have been tempted by the Jetta GLI otherwise. And while the hot Jetta gives you 228 horsepower, Hyundai says 275bhp is a more reasonable number to expect from a two-litre turbo. The Elantra N-Line was just the 201hp appetiser. This true N model will be lower, stiffer, and angrier. At first, don’t bother looking for cosmetic changes at the front because the bolt-on rear wing just dominates this viewing experience. It’s hard to remember the last time a company suddenly installed a fixed rear wing on an entry-level sedan.

Considering the spec of this prototype, it’s almost certain it's been equipped with the performance version of the N range: bigger wheels with wider tires, larger brakes, an LSD and, perhaps most importantly, the exhaust system with butterfly valves. Hyundai might still offer a base model with the 250 horsepower de-tune, lacking some of these go-fast features. Increasing the potential price of the Elantra N even further is an optional N-specific eight-speed DCT. It takes the work out of shifting gears, makes the sedan slightly quicker off the line and could take up more than half of the sales.