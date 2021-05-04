CarWale
    BMW M4 GT3 breaks cover after completing rounds of Nurburgring

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         New flagship in the M Motorsport division

    -         Will make race debut at Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

    BMW Motorsport division has transformed the new (ugly) duckling in the M family into a thoroughbred racecar. With the completion of the M4 GT3 test runs at the Nordschleife Nurburgring, the M Motorsport division has announced it as the current flagship offering from their stable.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With BMW Works driver Augusto Farfus and Jens Klingmann at the helms of the test run at the ‘Ring, BMW remain tightlipped about the lap time for now. Of course, it’s not just about the lap times when you are developing a race-spec GT3 version of the two-door sports coupe. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Even the power figures will be changed according to the race teams that will get their hands on the M4 GT3. Set to make its race debut at the 2021 Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) later this year, the M4 GT3 will be shown to the public ahead of the 24-hour race.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The M4 GT3 replaces the M6 GT3 race car from BMW Motorsport since the road-going version of the latter is no more in existence. Moreover, the massive grille that’s been the talk of the town since its debut on the G22 4 Series has been retained on the race car. But admittedly, the gaping grille looks more bold and well-endowed on the GT3 version than it does on the coupe.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    More details of the BMW Motorsport’s racing scheduled will be revealed soon. We do expect the road-going version of the M4 (and the original four-door M3) to debut in India officially. But we’ll have to wait for BMW India’s model offensive plans before the pair makes it to our shores. 

    Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW M4 Image
    BMW M4
