BMW M4 Competition Convertible - Top 5 highlights

The production of the highly exclusive BMW M4 Competition Convertible will start in July this year. Let's take a look at the top five bespoke elements of this M model of the open-top high-performance sports car.

1. Retractable Roof

It goes without saying, the biggest USP of this model is it’s a convertible for top-down driving fun. This retractable roof with a fabric hood features a new soft top concept with panel bow structure elements. And its electric drive mechanism helps it open/close in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph. It's also 40 per cent lighter than the older model.

2. Signature M-Performance elements

The hyper-aggressive looks of this car have been made more distinct thanks to the M upgrades that make it very specific to this model. Starting with the very prominent M-specific frameless BMW kidney grille, then M side gills, and the M-specific diffuser at the back completing the sporty look. It rides on 19-inch M-forged wheels in the front and 20-inch sized alloys at the rear. Inside its cabin, there are more M-Performance details like an M-badged leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, an illuminated 'M4' logo on the headrest, and many other M-specific controls. Lest we forget, it gets heated M Sport seats and owners can have optional M Carbon bucket seats too.

3. A six-cylinder in-line engine

Power to this new M4 Competition Convertible comes from a 3.0-litre straight-six TwinPower turbo petrol engine. This mill produces 510bhp and 650Nm of torque and comes mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Outright acceleration times are impressive as this car takes just 3.7 seconds to catapult to 100kmph from standstill, and 13.1 seconds to reach 200kmph.

4. M xDrive all-wheel-drive system

The Bavarian carmaker hasn't announced any plans of introducing a rear-driven version and this M-specific all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard. It smartly splits the power between the front and rear wheels as and when required, and needless to say, in an M-specific style! As a result, BMW claims it has enhanced the sports car's everyday usability and all-weather capabilities, while still sharpening its track credentials.

5. An extensive selection of driver assistance systems

This 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible gets an almost endless list of electronics and some noteworthy driver assistance systems from an extensive range. To name a few, there's M Traction Control with ten-stage adjustment of wheel slip limitation, an M Laptimer, M Drift Analyser, and of course, the adaptive suspension. And if speed is all that's on your mind, opting for the M Driver’s Package boosts up the electronically limited top speed from 250kmph to 280kmph! Just saying. Another interesting aspect!