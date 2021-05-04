MG Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 80,000

- Prices of the MG Gloster base variant remain unchanged

- Third price hike for the model since launch

MG Motor India has discreetly increased the prices of the Gloster full-size SUV by up to Rs 80,000 based on the choice of variant. This is the third price hike for the model since it was launched back in October 2020.

The MG Gloster is available in four variants that include Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, in two seating options including six-seat and seven-seat. The price of the Super variant remains unchanged, while the Smart variant witnesses a hike of Rs 50,000.

Prices of the Sharp variant of the MG Gloster have been increased by Rs 70,000, while the Savvy variant now costs 80,000 more. With the price hike, the MG Gloster range now starts at Rs 29.98 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 36.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powertrain options on the MG Gloster include a 2.0-litre diesel motor available in two states of tune. The 2.0-litre turbo version produces 161bhp and 375Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo version produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. An eight-speed torque converter automatic unit is standard across the range. We have driven the Gloster, and to read our review, click here.