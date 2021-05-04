CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 80,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    449 Views
    MG Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 80,000

    - Prices of the MG Gloster base variant remain unchanged

    - Third price hike for the model since launch

    MG Motor India has discreetly increased the prices of the Gloster full-size SUV by up to Rs 80,000 based on the choice of variant. This is the third price hike for the model since it was launched back in October 2020.

    The MG Gloster is available in four variants that include Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, in two seating options including six-seat and seven-seat. The price of the Super variant remains unchanged, while the Smart variant witnesses a hike of Rs 50,000.

    Prices of the Sharp variant of the MG Gloster have been increased by Rs 70,000, while the Savvy variant now costs 80,000 more. With the price hike, the MG Gloster range now starts at Rs 29.98 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 36.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    Powertrain options on the MG Gloster include a 2.0-litre diesel motor available in two states of tune. The 2.0-litre turbo version produces 161bhp and 375Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo version produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. An eight-speed torque converter automatic unit is standard across the range. We have driven the Gloster, and to read our review, click here.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    ₹ 29.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • Gloster
    • MG Gloster
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra prepones annual maintenance shutdown at all plants due to Coronavirus pandemic
     Next 
    BMW M4 GT3 breaks cover after completing rounds of Nurburgring

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.48 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 35.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 80,000