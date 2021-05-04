Mahindra prepones annual maintenance shutdown at all plants due to Coronavirus pandemic

- Mahindra will undertake the scheduled maintenance in May instead of June 2021

- The company also launched a new initiative called Oxygen on Wheels

Mahindra has announced that due to the evolving COVID situation in the country, the company has decided to prepone the scheduled maintenance, which was previously scheduled to take place in June 2021.

According to the brand, the scheduled maintenance of four working days in each of its automotive division manufacturing plants will be preponed to the month of May 2021, in a staggered manner. Mahindra has said that the carmaker continues to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of disruption in operations due to localised lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country.

Mahindra is working on multiple products such as the new-gen Scorpio, Bolero Neo, and the XUV700, and the details of the latter are available here. The company recently announced a new initiative called ‘Oxygen On Wheels’ in Maharashtra.