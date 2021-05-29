BMW M4 Competition Convertible - Now in pictures

If open-top driving is your thing, while still being fast and having an engaging performance, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible is certainly suited to your taste. But don't get too excited as BMW is yet to bring in the new M3 and M4 line-up to India. So it's most likely you won't see this M4 Competition on Indian roads anytime soon. Still, your next wallpaper can most probably be one from this gallery.

As the wraps are now off, you might still have a polarising opinion about its large kidney grille as the styling of this convertible is still identical to the coupe.

But what differentiates it this time around is, a folding fabric roof said to weigh 40 per cent less, and can be retracted in 18 seconds at speed of up to 50kmph.

Don't expect any changes under the hood as the original nuts and bolts have been retained with this newcomer sharing the same straight-six from the M4 coupe.

And that's still a good thing as this 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine cranks out 496bhp and 649Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

BMW claims a remarkable straight-line acceleration with a 0-100kmph sprint time in 3.7 seconds. Its top-speed electronically limited to 250kmph can be enhanced to 280kmph as well.

Just like the standard M4, this open-top version comes equipped with an Adaptive M suspension, Active M electronic limited-slip differential, and M Compound brakes (carbon-ceramic - optional).

The Bavarian carmaker has most certainly not compromised on performance or the dynamics of the M4. In fact, it has dialed in more of it while combining it with the fun of open-top driving.