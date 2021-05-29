CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra to launch nine new models in India by 2026

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    553 Views
    Mahindra to launch nine new models in India by 2026

    - Two pure electric vehicles coming up 2025-26

    - Thar five-door version by 2023

    Mahindra and Mahindra has reportedly announced the product launch strategy for the coming five years. Yes, they will all be SUVs! While few models will receive the scheduled facelift, there are many new products that the carmaker has lined up till 2026. We give you the details of each of them. 

    Front View

    Already launched in 2020 and well-received by Indian car buyers, Mahindra Thar has already kick-started the plans for the automaker. However, there’s more. The Thar will get a bigger five-door sibling too, but, you will have to wait for a couple of years more to see it on the roads. For more details on the upcoming five-door Thar, click here.

    For this CY 2021, Mahindra is prepping to launch the three-door XUV700 that will replace the current-gen XUV500. The XUV700 will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and will get six and seven-seat configuration. You can read more about the XUV700 here.

    Front View

    Post the launch of the XUV700, will be the all-new Scorpio that is likely to be introduced between 2021 and 2022. Although overdue, the current model continues to register healthy sales figures for the carmaker. The upcoming Scorpio will be a big step up from the outgoing model and to know more about it, click here.

    Also in the pipeline are the Bolero facelift and XUV300 facelift. However, the updated models are not coming in before 2023. Having said that, Mahindra is also working on two new models that will be underpinned by the brand’s monocoque architecture and have been codenamed W620 and V201 for now. The details of these models are still under wraps and are intended to go on roads between 2024 and 2027. 

    Mahindra New Bolero 2021 Left Front Three Quarter

    While Mahindra has successfully carved out its position in the commercial EV space, the same is yet to be seen for the passenger vehicles segment. To effectuate this, the Indian car manufacturer will bring in two battery electric vehicles that are planned for 2025 and 2026. A few weeks back, it was also affirmed that the KUV100NXT and XUV300 will get non-ICE versions soon, more details of which can be read here.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW M4 Competition Convertible - Now in pictures

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.39 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.36 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra to launch nine new models in India by 2026