Mahindra to launch nine new models in India by 2026

- Two pure electric vehicles coming up 2025-26

- Thar five-door version by 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra has reportedly announced the product launch strategy for the coming five years. Yes, they will all be SUVs! While few models will receive the scheduled facelift, there are many new products that the carmaker has lined up till 2026. We give you the details of each of them.

Already launched in 2020 and well-received by Indian car buyers, Mahindra Thar has already kick-started the plans for the automaker. However, there’s more. The Thar will get a bigger five-door sibling too, but, you will have to wait for a couple of years more to see it on the roads. For more details on the upcoming five-door Thar, click here.

For this CY 2021, Mahindra is prepping to launch the three-door XUV700 that will replace the current-gen XUV500. The XUV700 will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and will get six and seven-seat configuration. You can read more about the XUV700 here.

Post the launch of the XUV700, will be the all-new Scorpio that is likely to be introduced between 2021 and 2022. Although overdue, the current model continues to register healthy sales figures for the carmaker. The upcoming Scorpio will be a big step up from the outgoing model and to know more about it, click here.

Also in the pipeline are the Bolero facelift and XUV300 facelift. However, the updated models are not coming in before 2023. Having said that, Mahindra is also working on two new models that will be underpinned by the brand’s monocoque architecture and have been codenamed W620 and V201 for now. The details of these models are still under wraps and are intended to go on roads between 2024 and 2027.

While Mahindra has successfully carved out its position in the commercial EV space, the same is yet to be seen for the passenger vehicles segment. To effectuate this, the Indian car manufacturer will bring in two battery electric vehicles that are planned for 2025 and 2026. A few weeks back, it was also affirmed that the KUV100NXT and XUV300 will get non-ICE versions soon, more details of which can be read here.