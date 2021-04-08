W601 is now the Mahindra XUV700; launch in Q2 FY2022

-To be offered with both petrol and diesel engines

-Optional AWD on select variants

The highly anticipated W601 SUV has now been christened the Mahindra XUV700 and will be launched in India in Q2 of FY2022. The Indian automaker has announced that it will be offered with petrol, diesel engines as well MT and AT options for both engines. What’s more AWD will be offered as an optional extra for select variants. This will be Mahindra’s new flagship SUV in its line up and is expected to arrive in a similar segment to that of the current XUV500.

The car has already been spotted testing in various stages of camouflage, the latest of which has revealed an evolutionary design when looked at against the XUV500. It will be manufactured at the Mahindra plant in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra.

Commenting on the name reveal, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”