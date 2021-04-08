Citroën C5 Aircross launched – All you need to know

The French carmaker has launched the C5 Aircross in India with an introductory price starting at Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Citroën has already begun delivering the cars across the nation. The C5 Aircross is available in three variants with a single powertrain.

Design

The C5 Aircross is a typical western compact crossover SUV. It has a charm and yet it follows the Citroën traditional design style across the body panel. The front lights are split into two parts along with the grille – one segment has the LED DRLs while the other has the main headlamps. Besides, the rear end features four rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps and the same rectangular-shaped elements are placed on the bumper as well as below the front doors. There isalso a black cladding that covers the bottom panels across the car. Also, it gets 235/55 R18 section tyres as standard with the same section spare wheel.

Interior

The dark themed interior also has that familiar rectangular design style everywhere. It features a dual-screen setup – there is a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an eight-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there is a six-speaker sound system. The cabin gets two LED spotlights in the front and two LED reading lights at the rear. Also, it has dual-zone climate control, height and reach adjustable leather steering with media and phone control switches.

Features

The C5 Aircross has Citroën Advanced Comfort suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. The brand claims that this setup provides more comfort than any other suspension.

The C5 Aircross also gets numerous driver assistance features such as Park Assist which enables the car to park itself in parallel or bay parking. The system finds a parking spot and later takes control over the steering; however, you need tooperate the gears as well as the accelerator and brake.

An interesting feature called coffee break alert notifies the driver when the car is driven for two hours at 65kmph. Moreover, the car has an electric parking brake, four discs brakes, grip control with hill descend assist, hill start assist, blind-spot monitoring system, fog lamps with cornering function, keyless entry and start, cruise control etc. There are two driving modes ECO and Sport as well as four traction control modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, sand which can also be switched off.

Powertrain

A 1997cc four-cylinder diesel engine produces 174bhp at 3,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm and it is paired with an eight-speed torque-convertor automatic.