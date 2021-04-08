CarWale
    New BMW 6 Series GT facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 67.90 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    - Offered with both petrol and diesel engines

    - Locally built in India

    BMW has launched the updated 2021 6 Series GT in India at a starting price of Rs 67.90 (ex-showroom). The locally built coupe version of the standard 5 Series gets styling updates, added equipment, three powertrain options, and three variants to choose from. Customers who book the 6GT online before 30 April will get complimentary BMW accessories and lifestyle collection worth Rs 1.5 lakh. 

    Left Side View

    First look at the 6 GT and it appears similar to the earlier model sporting the coupe-like sloping roof flowing down to the boot section. To give it a fresh touch, BMW has tweaked the front and rear bumpers to give it a more aggressive appearance. Even the adaptive LED head lamps are slimmer with a new dual L-shaped DRLs. The vertical slats on the signature kidney grille are now finished in chrome giving it a more premium appeal. It also gets a new design for the split LED tail lamps with graphic design and dual functional exhaust tail pipes. 

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin layout remains the same as on the older model with the use of two-tone colour for the upholstery. It also gets a dual-screen setup. An infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster both sized 12.3-inch dominate the dashboard apart from other features such as a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, electronically adjustable front seats with memory function, four-zone climate control, four Type-C USB slots, wireless smartphone charging, and rear entertainment screens. It also boasts of boot space of over 600-litre.

    Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the 6 Series GT is powered by a set of three engines. A 2.0-litre petrol making 255bhp/400Nm of torque, a 2.0-litre diesel motor with 188bhp/400 Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre diesel motor churning out 261bhp/620Nm torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range. 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT facelift:

    BMW 630i M Sport: Rs 67.90 lakh

    BMW 620d Luxury Line: Rs 68.90 lakh

    BMW 630d M Sport: Rs 77.90 lakh

