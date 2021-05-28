Five-door Mahindra Thar: What we know so far?

- To be based on the ladder-frame chassis

- Expected to be introduced sometime in 2022

- Mahindra plans to launch nine new models in India by 2026

Mahindra has officially revealed its plans to introduce a five-door version of its popular off-road SUV, the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced in India sometime by 2022. The upcoming five-door Thar is one of the nine models planned to be introduced in India by 2026. The company had introduced a three-door version of the Thar in India in October 2020, which soon generated a lot of interest. However, the absence of a five-door option had put off many potential buyers despite a positive response.

The five-door version will have an all-new body and will bring in more practicality inside the cabin. A longer wheelbase will also mean more space for the occupants, and easy ingress and egress to the second row. The SUV will continue to be built over the ladder-frame chassis. Interestingly, backed by Mahindra’s strong belief in ladder-frame chassis for long term success, this would be carried forward in the future-generation product line-up as well.

Visually, most of the design highlights are expected to be carried forward from the current three-door version. Mechanically, the five-door Thar is expected to be introduced with existing powertrain options, which include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engines can be had in either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic option. Additionally, the upcoming SUV is also expected to offer a four-wheel drive system and a manual-shift transfer case.

More details about the five-door Thar will be known in the days to come. At the time of launch, the vehicle will compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.