CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Five-door Mahindra Thar: What we know so far?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,036 Views
    Five-door Mahindra Thar: What we know so far?

    - To be based on the ladder-frame chassis 

    - Expected to be introduced sometime in 2022

    - Mahindra plans to launch nine new models in India by 2026

    Mahindra has officially revealed its plans to introduce a five-door version of its popular off-road SUV, the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced in India sometime by 2022. The upcoming five-door Thar is one of the nine models planned to be introduced in India by 2026. The company had introduced a three-door version of the Thar in India in October 2020, which soon generated a lot of interest. However, the absence of a five-door option had put off many potential buyers despite a positive response. 

    The five-door version will have an all-new body and will bring in more practicality inside the cabin. A longer wheelbase will also mean more space for the occupants, and easy ingress and egress to the second row. The SUV will continue to be built over the ladder-frame chassis. Interestingly, backed by Mahindra’s strong belief in ladder-frame chassis for long term success, this would be carried forward in the future-generation product line-up as well. 

    Visually, most of the design highlights are expected to be carried forward from the current three-door version. Mechanically, the five-door Thar is expected to be introduced with existing powertrain options, which include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engines can be had in either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic option. Additionally, the upcoming SUV is also expected to offer a four-wheel drive system and a manual-shift transfer case.

    More details about the five-door Thar will be known in the days to come. At the time of launch, the vehicle will compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV spied testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.39 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.36 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Five-door Mahindra Thar: What we know so far?