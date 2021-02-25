2021 Mahindra Scorpio spied testing again; interior details leaked

- Likely to get a sunroof

- Expected to be launched later in 2021

Mahindra has been rigorously testing the upcoming Scorpio and the XUV500. The prototypes of both models have been spotted testing on several occasions. This time around new images of the next-gen Scorpio have surfaced on the internet and they reveal significant details of the interiors of the forthcoming SUV.

As for the exterior, the spy shots confirm that the front will wear the signature front grille with vertical slats. It will have a raised bonnet with LED headlamps and integrated DRLs with fog lamps mounted lower on the bumper. The air inlets are also placed at the centre of the reworked bumper. As for the side, the Scorpio will likely get roof rails, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and flared wheel arches. The rear will have the tailgate opening sideways with a roof-mounted spoiler and a wiper for the rear windscreen.

On the inside, we can spot the new steering wheel with chrome inserts and mounted controls. The engine start-stop button is placed on the right, next to the vertical air-con vents. The instrument cluster is not clearly visible, however, the analogue tachometer suggests that it may not get a digital display as seen on the XUV500 test mule. One can also see a sunroof cutout on the testing vehicle which is a first for the Scorpio.

Mahindra would power the Scorpio with its 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Indian carmaker has also filed a trademark for the name ‘ScorpioN', details of which can be read here. Mahindra launched the Thar a few months back which has received an overwhelming response. However, the shortage of semi-conductors has hampered passenger vehicle production and could also delay the launch of the Scorpio and its elder sibling, XUV500.

Image Source