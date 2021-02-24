Toyota RAV4 spied testing on Indian roads

- Could be launched in India

- Powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine

Toyota’s RAV4 SUV has been spied testing in India on public roads. However, the prototype spotted does not wear any camouflage or testing kit except for the temporary number plate.

The reason for the missing camouflage could also indicate a component being tested by the car manufacturer for its future models in India. The RAV4 is a popular SUV overseas and is offered with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine coupled with an electric motor with a combined output of 222bhp. Transmission duty is handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The RAV4 looks bold and is based on the brand’s Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K). Based on the spy shots, the SUV has a long wheelbase and wide stance. The side profile features the squared-off wheel arches with thick plastic cladding and the Hybrid badging on the front fender. A peek into the interiors reveal the black dashboard with silver inserts holding a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. The rear is completed by split wrap around tail lights with a chunky chrome garnish.

Assuming the RAV4 makes it to India, the SUV will be launched by the end of 2021. The Japanese car manufacturer could introduce it initially as a CBU unit and might assemble it locally after gauging public interest for the hybrid SUV. If launched in India, it will mostly be priced on a heavier side, which is approximately Rs 55 lakh. Stay tuned for more updates.

