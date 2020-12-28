CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra files new trademarks for next-gen Scorpio

    Mahindra files new trademarks for next-gen Scorpio

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    995 Views
    Mahindra files new trademarks for next-gen Scorpio

    - Applications filed for the names - SCORPION and SCORPIOn 

    - New-gen Scorpio to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options

    Mahindra has filed new trademark applications for the upcoming fourth-generation Scorpio. The fresh applications have been moved last week before the registry for seeking a trademark on the names ‘SCORPION’ and ‘SCORPIOn’. The marks are yet to be scrutinised and approved for use by the company. Earlier, the Indian car-maker had also filed and gotten approved the name ‘Scorpio Sting’; details of which can be read here

    Mahindra New Scorpio Front View

    There is also news doing rounds of the internet that Mahindra is working on a new brand logo which is likely to replace the existing one. It remains to be seen as to which name is preferred by the brand for the upcoming SUV. The new Scorpio will get redesigned exterior styling with LED headlamps, multi-slat front grille, and reworked fore and aft bumpers. Recently, a test mule of the lower variant was spied testing on public roads and you can read all about it here.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Front View

    The interiors are expected to be heavily revamped with a new layout for the dashboard with a dual-colour theme, bigger touchscreen infotainment system, revised driver’s display unit, driving modes, a probable sunroof, and seats with better support and comfort. The engine details are not confirmed at the moment, but we expect the new Scorpio to be powered by the brand’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre TGDi petrol motor doing duties on the newly launched Thar. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Although the launch date is not disclosed by the company yet, we expect it to break cover sometime later in 2021 after the launch of its elder sibling, the XUV500

    Mahindra Scorpio Image
    Mahindra Scorpio
    ₹ 12.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Scorpio
    • new Scorpio
    • Mahindra Scorpio
    • Mahindra new Scorpio
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.68 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.98 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.07 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars