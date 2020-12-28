CarWale
    • Tesla likely to debut in India in early 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,866 Views
    - Model 3 to be the first offering for the Indian market

    - Likely to commence operations early next year

    Tesla might finally grace its presence in the Indian market in early 2021 with the Model 3 sedan. In a recent tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a media report, Tesla might commence the official bookings for Model 3 from January 2021 with deliveries scheduled to begin from the first half of 2021.

    Four years into the planning, Tesla also recently revealed its plans of considering to set up a research and development facility in Karnataka. It is supposedly in talks with the State Government for discussing viable investment options. To read more details about it, tap here.

    The first EV from Tesla’s portfolio for the Indian market is most likely the Model 3. The four-door sedan is the smallest and the most affordable of the lot. It is powered by a single or dual electric motor with a capable output between 283bhp to 450bhp and an option of a four-wheel-drive configuration. The claimed range is over 500km with an impressive 0 to 100kmph time of 3.3 seconds. The Model 3 is one of the highest-selling EV for the American car-manufacturer and could be priced between Rs 55 to Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched in India.

    When introduced in the country, Tesla is unlikely to set up dealerships across the country. Instead, it will retail the EVs directly to its customers via its digital platform. The Model 3 launch will soon be followed by other models – Y, X, and S. Until then, the wait for the most anticipated brand in India, continues. 

    Source: ET Auto

    Tesla Model 3 Image
    Tesla Model 3
    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tesla
    • Tesla Model 3
    • Model 3
