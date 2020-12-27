Racing Team India to compete in 2021 Asian Le Mans

Racing Team India has announced their participation in the 2021 season of the Asian Le Mans Series starting in February. At the helm would be three capable race car drivers – Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao as the team eyes for the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

This would be the first all-Indian drivers’ team to compete in a global stage of the endurance racing when they take the track at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in February. Racing Team India would be competing in the ORECA 07 race car in the LMP2 Class with the technical support from the Alagarve Pro Racing Team. There will be four races spread over two race weekends in February, with each race lasting four hours. Gautam Singhania, who is a member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, will lead Racing Team India in the Asian Le Mans. Racing Team India is also associated with JK Tyre, as one of the inaugural partners.

India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain is also a Padma Shri Awardee and will be competing in endurance championship for the second time. He said “I have been dreaming of going back to Le Mans for a few years now. This is probably the most exciting project in my career as a racing driver. We have a young and fledgeling team and it will no doubt be a big test for us, but I am confident of doing well.”

Meanwhile, Bangalore-based Arjun Maini has good experience in endurance racing as he has driven for Algarve Pro Racing Team in the 2020 European Le Mans Series (ELMS). “I am glad to be back to racing so soon after the 2020 European Le Mans season, and I do believe that Algarve Pro Racing Team, the defending Asian Le Mans Series champions, gives us the best possible chance of securing an entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.” Maini had to say

Naveen Rao is the reigning 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge champion. “I'm super excited to be partnering with Narain and Arjun to bring the first-ever Racing Team India to Le Mans! Le sMans has a magical quality and is the dream of many kids to be a part of,” he added.