New-gen Mahindra Scorpio to be called Scorpio Sting?

- 2021 Mahindra Scorpio could be offered with petrol and diesel engines

- The model will feature all-new styling and heavily reworked interiors

Mahindra has been working on the next-gen Scorpio, as test-mules of the model have been spotted across the country on multiple occasions. Now, new details regarding the name of the fourth-generation Scorpio have been revealed.

According to a trademark filing, the new Mahindra Scorpio could be christened as the Scorpio Sting. The all-new model will feature an updated ladder-frame chassis, new exterior design, and new interiors. Exterior highlights of the model could include LED lighting, the signature multi-slat grille, and new front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to receive features such as a new instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, and a new dashboard. Details regarding the engine specifications are scarce at the moment, although the model is likely to be powered by a 140bhp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The 190bhp 2.0-litre mStallion petrol unit cannot be ruled out either. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, with a 4WD system limited to the top-end variants only.