CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone prices start at Rs 7.35 lakh

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone prices start at Rs 7.35 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,276 Views
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone prices start at Rs 7.35 lakh

    - Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone variant is available in two colours 

    - The model continues to be powered by an 82bhp 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine

    Mahindra has discreetly introduced a new dual-tone variant of the KUV100 NXT, with prices starting at Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The dual-tone paint job is available only in the top-end K8 trim and commands a premium of Rs 7,500 over the mono-tone colour.

    Customers opting for the Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone variant can choose from two colours that include Silver with Black roof and Red with Black roof. Compared to the standard K8 trim, there are no other changes for the dual-tone trim.

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT Right Front Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone trim include front fog lights, piano black rear door handles, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, mood lighting for the inside door handles, LED DRLs, electrically foldable ORVMs, second-row arm-rest, adjustable second-row headrests, cooled glove-box, rear parking sensors, and puddle lamps on all doors.

    The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is powered by a 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit. 

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT Image
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT
    ₹ 5.61 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • KUV100 NXT
    • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.20 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.26 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars