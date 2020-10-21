Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone prices start at Rs 7.35 lakh

- Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone variant is available in two colours

- The model continues to be powered by an 82bhp 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine

Mahindra has discreetly introduced a new dual-tone variant of the KUV100 NXT, with prices starting at Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The dual-tone paint job is available only in the top-end K8 trim and commands a premium of Rs 7,500 over the mono-tone colour.

Customers opting for the Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone variant can choose from two colours that include Silver with Black roof and Red with Black roof. Compared to the standard K8 trim, there are no other changes for the dual-tone trim.

Feature highlights of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT dual-tone trim include front fog lights, piano black rear door handles, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, mood lighting for the inside door handles, LED DRLs, electrically foldable ORVMs, second-row arm-rest, adjustable second-row headrests, cooled glove-box, rear parking sensors, and puddle lamps on all doors.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is powered by a 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit.