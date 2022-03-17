Mahindra announces discounts of up to Rs 81,500 in March 2022

- Offers applicable till 31 March, 2022

- Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Thar get no discount offers

Mahindra has listed out the discount offers across its models for the month of March. While Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV700 do not get any benefits and have a long waiting period, other SUVs in the line-up are up for grabs at attractive monthly discounts. Let us have a look at the model-wise offers.

Starting with the soon-to-be-replaced Mahindra Scorpio, the three-row SUV can be bought this month for an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate benefit of up to Rs 4,000, and other discounts that total to Rs 15,000. The flagship Alturas G4 SUV gets the highest discount with cash discounts of up to Rs 50,000, a corporate rebate of up to Rs 20,000, and other benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

Coming to the MPV segment, the Marazzo attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 5,200. The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the highest-selling SUVs for the carmaker and gets a cash discount of up to Rs 30,003, a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and other discounts worth Rs 5,000.

This month, Mahindra Bolero gets a total discount of up to Rs 24,000 which includes cash, corporate, and other discounts. Meanwhile, the higher trims of the KUV100 NXT can be purchased with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, a corporate benefit of up to Rs 3,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

There are no offers on the Mahindra Thar, XUV700, and Bolero Neo. The abovementioned offers are effective only till 31 March, 2022 and may differ depending upon the variant, dealership, and stock availability.