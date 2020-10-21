Nissan Magnite - Top 5 features

The Nissan Magnite has globally been unveiled today and Nissan India has been counting on this all-new sub-four metre B-SUV to penetrate the highly crowded and competitive segment. With a few first-in-segment features, we bring to you the top five features to look for in the Nissan Magnite.

Fully-digital Instrument Cluster

The Magnite houses a seven-inch fully-digital colorful drive-assist display. The instrument cluster displays the circular tachometer, speedometer, temperature gauge, fuel gauge and tyre pressure monitor with big and legible fonts. The overall display looks appealing and easy to use with the steering-mounted control which also commands the cruise control.

360-degree camera setup

The Nissan Magnite comes fitted with an 8.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The main highlight of the Magnite is the first-in-class around view monitor derived from the Kicks. It gets cameras on all four sides that offer a 360-degree view of the surroundings. Different modes also allow you to choose from a list of camera views. All this, only with the touch of a single button!

Wireless charging

A tech-feature which is becoming a convention in all the newly launched vehicles is the support of wireless smartphone charging. The Magnite gets a dedicated wireless charging tray placed just below the knobs for auto climate aircon. The rear passengers get AC vents, armrest with dual cup holders and bottle holders for all four doors.

Safety features

The Magnite comes equipped with a host of safety features including ABS, EBD, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), traction control, hill-start assist, central locking system, speed-sensing door lock and a load-limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

New Engine

The Nissan Magnite is underpinned by Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF-A platform and will be the first Nissan to be powered by the all-new 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo petrol engine producing 100bhp/160N. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission. We expect Nissan to launch the Magnite in the Indian market early next year. To see our first look of the Nissan Magnite, click here.