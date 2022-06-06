CarWale
    Mahindra to re-introduce five-seat versions for KUV100 NXT

    Mahindra to re-introduce five-seat versions for KUV100 NXT

    -Currently only offered as a six-seat version

    -Five-seat option for the K2, K4, K6 and K8 variant

    KUV100 NXT five-seat variants

    Mahindra is expected to re-introduce a five-seat version for its KUV100 NXT compact vehicle. The five-seat option will be offered in the K2, K4, K6, K8 variants and even on the fleet market Trip variant. It’s expected to be offered alongside the six-seat models when launched. 

    KUV100 NXT engine options

    All versions will make use of the Mahindra mFalcon petrol engine that produces 82bhp/115Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual gearbox. The five-seat layout is expected to be achieved by replacing the large front passenger seat with a more conventional single seat. This change is expected to produce a centre console for the full range and armrest in the higher versions.

    KUV100 NXT rivals

    The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is a rival for the Maruti Swift, Tata Punch and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the B-segment of the Indian car market.   

                 

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT Image
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT
    ₹ 6.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
